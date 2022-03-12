Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €76.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.52. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

