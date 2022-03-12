Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 302,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

