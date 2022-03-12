Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co to Issue Dividend of $0.88 (OTC:DMRR)

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co (OTC:DMRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTC DMRR remained flat at $$27.00 during midday trading on Friday.

