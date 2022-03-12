DeFiChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00008816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $1.67 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007835 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

