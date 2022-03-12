Definity Financial Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$31.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$766.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 1.9813051 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

