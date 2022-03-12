Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.

DDF stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

