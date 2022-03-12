Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.
DDF stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (DDF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.