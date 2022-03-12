Delek US (NYSE:DK) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Delek US stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Delek US’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,251 shares of company stock worth $8,447,817. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

