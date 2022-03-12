Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,105,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $120,446,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.