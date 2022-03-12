Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Trading Up 1.5%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.
About Denka (OTCMKTS:DENKF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denka (DENKF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.