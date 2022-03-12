Dentgroup LLC Buys Shares of 5,942 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Home Depot comprises 2.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $316.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.76 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

