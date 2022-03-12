Dentgroup LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 1,662,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.