Dentgroup LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Precigen by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 258,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Precigen by 20.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $4,281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 24.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 142,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PGEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,950. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.52. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Precigen Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.