Dentgroup LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Precigen by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 258,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Precigen by 20.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $4,281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 24.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 142,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PGEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,950. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.52. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
