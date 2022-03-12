Dentgroup LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.56. 1,818,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,552. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

