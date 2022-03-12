Dentgroup LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,360,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

