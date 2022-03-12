Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

