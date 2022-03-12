Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $110.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.