Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Target Price to $20.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

