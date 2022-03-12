Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €62.40 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.05 ($81.58) to €62.40 ($67.83) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.