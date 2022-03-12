Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.41. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.41 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

