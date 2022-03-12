Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Scotiabank currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.95.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $142.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

