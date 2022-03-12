Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the February 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTGI remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digerati Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.15 price objective on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

