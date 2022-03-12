Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 312.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

DLR opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

