Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.38%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.