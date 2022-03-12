DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

DOCN traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $48.20. 1,567,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,375. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of -219.09. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,836,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,917,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

