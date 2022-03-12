Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $318.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00093924 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

