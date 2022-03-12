Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 907.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

