Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 103,891 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,331 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,808 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

