Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of CSP worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 9,545 shares of company stock worth $80,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

