Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.55 Million Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.