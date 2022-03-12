Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,968 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 397,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 152,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

MTEM opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

