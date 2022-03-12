Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 306 at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.51) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.40).

DLG opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

