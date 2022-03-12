Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Down 0.7%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.47 and last traded at $54.64. 90,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 87,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.