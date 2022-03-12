Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NYSE AXS opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

