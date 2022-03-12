Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

