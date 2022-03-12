Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abcam by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the third quarter worth $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Abcam by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ABCM opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

