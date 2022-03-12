Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,956 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.39 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

