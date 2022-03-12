Diversified Trust Co Takes $248,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

