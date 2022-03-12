Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $677,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 137,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,137,539 shares of company stock valued at $153,065,544 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.94 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

