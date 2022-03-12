Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$70.50 Price Target at CIBC

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$70.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$100.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.75.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$51.92 on Friday. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$47.61 and a 1 year high of C$117.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

