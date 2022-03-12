DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

