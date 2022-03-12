DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.70.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
