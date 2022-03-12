DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the stock.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.
DocuSign stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
