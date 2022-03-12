DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.

DocuSign stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

