Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $181.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $157.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.33. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.