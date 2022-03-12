Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

DLTR stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.