Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $386.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.23 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

