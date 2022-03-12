Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 0.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS IGV traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,853 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.49. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.