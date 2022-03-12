Dora Factory Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.51 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $19.51 million and $6.90 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00012632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

