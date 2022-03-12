DREP Price Hits $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00105109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.