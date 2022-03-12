Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:DS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.