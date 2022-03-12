DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.83.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

About DS Smith (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.