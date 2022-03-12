DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $7.29 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $256,443.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.29 or 0.00018734 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.27 or 0.06579133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,928.56 or 0.99995637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042187 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

